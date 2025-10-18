Thousand Lights Mosque receives hoax bomb threat via email

CHENNAI: The city's prominent Thousand Lights Shia Muslim Mosque was the target of a bomb threat on Tuesday, sent to the management via email.

According to sources, unidentified individuals sent an email claiming that a bomb had been placed on the premises. The message was immediately reported to the police, who swiftly launched a security operation.

Law enforcement teams, including bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs, conducted a thorough search of the mosque and its surrounding areas. After a detailed inspection, police officials confirmed that the threat was a hoax and that no explosive device was found.

An investigation is now underway to trace the origin of the threatening email. Police are working to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible for the false alarm.