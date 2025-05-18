Thoothukudi man uploads obscene social media posts in estranged wife’s name, arrested

CHENNAI: The city police arrested a 40-year-old man for uploading an obscene post on Facebook about his estranged wife. The accused allegedly uploaded the woman's photograph with an obscene caption and also left her mobile phone number, leading to her being harassed by strangers who called the number, police said.

The arrested person was identified as Mohammed Faizal (40), a native of Thoothukudi district, living in Red Hills.

After the death of her first husband, the complainant, a 32-year-old woman, married the accused in 2024 and was living with him. Due to a misunderstanding, the two of them started living separately. Irate over this, the accused created a fake account in Facebook in the woman's name and started sharing obscene posts.

The woman learnt of her estranged husband's act after she started receiving phone calls from strangers and then filed a complaint at Kolathur police station.

Police registered a case under several sections of BNS and the Information Technology (IT) Act and arrested the accused. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.