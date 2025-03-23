This Ramzan, savour rich & flavourful haleem at Chennai's Pista House

CHENNAI: As the sun sets over the bustling streets of Chennai, a savoury aroma wafts through the air, tantalising the taste buds of food lovers and devotees alike. It’s the sacred month of Ramzan, and the city is abuzz with the promise of a culinary delight—haleem.

Pista House is a Hyderabad-based brand opened its doors to Chennaiites in 2015, owing to the demand for the dish. “Back then, there were only four or five restaurants in the city serving haleem. But now, we have over 20 diners offering the delicacy. Each year, the number of customers is increasing; for us, 60 per cent are new customers while 40 per cent are our regular guests,” Ali Syed from Pista House says.

This slow-cooked stew, made with wheat, lentils, and meat (usually beef or mutton), is a staple, and its rich, velvety texture and deep, satisfying flavour have captured the hearts of the city’s residents. “If prepared with mutton, it is called haleem, and if made with chicken, it is termed harees. To cater to those who prefer vegetarian options, we are the first brand to introduce vegetarian haleem as well. Following the same preparation method, we substitute the meat with cashew, badam, oats, potato, and carrot,” he shares.

Reflecting on the demand for the dish, Ali Syed indicates that they cater to 1,500 to 2,000 servings per day. “Haleem should always be relished hot, enjoying the right texture. If it gets cold, the delicacy becomes dry and tight,” he mentions.