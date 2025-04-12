Tiruppani not one-man show, accept small donations: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The petition to move some of the deities including utsavar (deity for procession) from the existing place to a new place in old temples during renovation process cannot be accepted, as it’s within the realm of the authorities, stated the Madras High Court.

“Moving some of the deities to the new structures by itself will not violate the heritage structure, or the original intention behind conserving the heritage temples. However, the stapathi and authorities should ensure that both the convenience and any customary rights are not affected on the account of moving the deities,” held Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy.

The petitioner R Manimaran had moved HC seeking to stall the renovation of the 100-year-old Arulmigu Mariyamman temple at Singanallur, Coimbatore. He alleged that the trustees, after obtaining permission from heritage committee and state level expert committee with a drawing, had changed the drawing, and conducted the renovation by trying to demolish the arthamandapam and planning to construct it elsewhere.

“Further, they also moved the deities from its place and kept it in a new place which cannot be allowed. The renovation must be conducted as per the permission obtained within the agamas norms,” he contended.

NRR Arun Natarajan, special government pleader for HR&CE, submitted that the renovation does not involve shifting the heritage structure. “It will be maintained as it is. Wherever repairs are necessary – basement, walls or ceiling – only those will be carried out as per the recommendations made by the heritage committee and the state level expert committee,” he added.

Accepting the submission, the judge refused to stall the renovation process and closed the petition.

He also made it clear that no ‘Tiruppani’ (temple renovation) should be conducted completely with the donation of one ubayadarar (donor). “It should not be seen as a one-man show. The board of trustees should print a donation book and invite donations from devotees. Even small contributions like Rs 10 should be accepted,” stated the judge, and directed the State to ensure that donations were invited from general devotees for Tiruppani.