Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Adyar receive State award, cash prize for best performance

CHENNAI: The State conferred Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Adyar zones with awards for best performance in civic duties, and also distributed cash prize to the zones during the Independence Day celebration.

Every year, the State government names two best performing zones out of 15 within the Greater Chennai Corporation, by considering various civic parameters and confer the award during I-Day celebration.

For this year, the best performing zones awards were conferred to Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (zone 6) and Adyar (zone 3), which were also given a cash prize of Rs 30 lakh and Rs 20 lakh respectively. They were selected based on various indicators including solid waste management, storm water drainage, upkeep of public spaces, tax collection, maintenance of roads, street lights and various other civic facilities.

An official from Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone dedicated the reward to the officials and ground-level workers, and added: “Since this zone is filled with highly populated areas and commercial establishments, we’re always facing challenges in handling solid waste management. However, with GCC’s support, we achieved outstanding performance. This recognition motivates us to work harder to provide better facilities to the public.”

Adyar zonal officer said that it was the result of the overall efficiency of workers and staff. “In our zone, mitigating floods is a huge task, as several flood-prone areas come under the Adyar zone, especially Velachery. The encouragement from the State will boost our staff to deliver high standards of work.”