They survived 2004, now awaiting another disaster in making at tsunami resettlement quarters

CHENNAI: The Tsunami Resettlement Quarters in HLL Nagar, New Washermenpet, is a catastrophe waiting to happen. Built for survivors of the 2004 Tsunami, the structure of the quarters is a stark reminder of how the poor have it worse just by surviving a disaster.

Constructed in 2006 with 960 tenements, the apartments, if you can call it that, are in dire need of renovation and repair.

There’s sewage water overflowing in the premises, and garbage is strewn everywhere. Corporation vehicles and cleanliness workers visit the housing colony only twice a week, and sometimes, even that’s suspect. Residents that this reporter spoke to lament over official apathy towards their sufferings, which they have complained about several times.

Photo credits: Manivasagan

Meenakshi* and her family own the house they live in now. It’s a single room in which there is a partition that’s meant to divide the kitchen and toilet. Her mother had owned the house before and now, they all live in the same room. High rentals and advance to the landlord is the only reason they don’t want to shift.

Meenakshi and her sisters, who worked as cleanliness workers, have lost their jobs due to the lack of a proper identity card. Their husbands are fishermen. Her 15-year-old daughter discontinued her education when she was in Class 8 due to the lack of basic necessities like clothing, footwear, etc., and the inability to bear the commute cost.

Like her, there are many girls living in the quarters who have dropped out of school at a very young age. Quite the stark contrast to the government claims of mandatory education up to the age of 14 in the country.

Photo credits: Manivasagan

The apartments are rented out at a cost of Rs 3,000 – Rs 3,500 depending upon the floor. Madhavi*, a tenant, averred, “Except a few, most of us don’t have ration cards which restricts us from availing the government schemes. When the tsunami hit, I survived with nothing but the clothes on my back. During the earlier government time, we were provided with better facilities and benefits. But now, we’re not given even the basic facilities.”

Vignesh* another resident, pointed to the common tap, which is used for collecting and consuming drinking water. It has been in a damaged condition for a while. “Every day, we have to leave the tap open for a very long time to get clean water as the water is contaminated with sewage. So, we leave it on to collect water for cooking.”

Joel Shelton, a social activist who works on resettlement colonies, said, “Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) must bring an audit for a house that’s more than 20 years old. After analysing, necessary steps must be taken according to the needs of the buildings. The tsunami resettlement colonies in Ennore, Semmenchery and Kannagi Nagar are climate resilient. The community development wing of TNUHDB must ensure to get the students back to schools and also given all the necessary items to continue with their education.”





When contacted, a senior official attached to the TNUHDB said, “Routine cleaning works are conducted at the resettlement colony. The Metro Water provides water. And the GCC conducts mass cleaning once a month.”

When asked about the poor state of the building, the official stated, “There is a rule that when a building completes 30 years, it’s analysed and a new one is constructed. The buildings in Tsunami quarters, Washermenpet, are only 18 years old.”

(*Names changed to protect identity)