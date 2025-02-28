Fishermen protest against hanging bridge, blue flag beach projects in Marina

CHENNAI: Hundreds of women and men from fishermen villages from Mullikuppam, Srinivasapuram to Nochikuppam near Marina Beach staged a protest against the State government’s proposals such as commercial space and mall in Pattinapakkam, hanging bridge between Urur Kuppam and Pattinampakkam and Marina Blue Flag beach, on Friday.

They also demanded the government to provide space for housing. “Long-term housing plans for fisherfolk are mandated under the CRZ Notification. For more than a decade, the government has been ignoring this request from us,” they said. “Fishers have identified a potential site for their long-term housing needs and have made petitions, but the government has fenced off site.”

Protestors demanded the government drop the construction of commercial buildings and requested to implement long-term housing projects in the selected location. Moreover, they urged the government to declare the coastal area along Mullikuppam, Srinivasapuram to Nochikuppam as a protected fishing zone so that other projects can be banned.

“The government should ban traffic on Marina Loop Road, as the road was meant for fishing activities only. But, the Greater Chennai Corporation has notified the stretch as a non-vending zone, which should be revoked,” they demanded. “The government can expand Santhome High Road to allow two-way traffic. It must also drop the plan to implement smart parking on Loop Road.”

Above all, they urged the government to drop the hanging bridge between Urur Kuppam and Pattinapakkam project. “In 2011, the government proposed a similar project but was dropped. Now, they are trying to implement the project under a different name. Our demands have not been met for several years. We’ll organise a huge protest with the support from fishermen from other villages in the city,” said K Bharathi, president, South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association and Neithal Makkal Katchi.