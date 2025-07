CHENNAI: The TNPDCL (Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited) has announced power shutdown in Porur area due to maintenance works on Saturday. Power supply will be resumed before 5 pm.

As per the release, Poonamallee Municipality, Senneerkuppam, Karayanchavadi, Thulasidas Nagar, Chinna Mangadu and Kumananchavadi areas will be affected.