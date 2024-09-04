Begin typing your search...
These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on September 5; check details here
Power supply will be suspended on Thursday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.
CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Thursday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.
Tiruverkadu: Rani Anna Nagar, Ashok Meadows, Valli Kollai Medu, Perumalagaram Industrial Estate, BMR Industrial Estate, Kamarajapuram, KSR Nagar, VGN Shanthi Nagar, Cosmopolis, Brent Park, Victoria Park, Hive Phase I&II
TI Cycles: Industrial Estate, BMR Industrial Estate, Kamarajapuram, KSR Nagar, VGN Shanthi Nagar, Cosmopolis, Brent Park, Victoria Park, Hive Phase I&II
Tambaram: Service Road, Invicon Flats, TTK Nagar, Erusalem nagar, Church Road, Rathna Kumar Avenue, Marutham Flat, AS Rajan Nagar, GK Moopanar Avenue
Next Story