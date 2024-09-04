Begin typing your search...

    These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on September 5; check details here

    Power supply will be suspended on Thursday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 Sep 2024 6:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-09-03 18:30:35.0  )
    These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on September 5; check details here
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Thursday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

    Tiruverkadu: Rani Anna Nagar, Ashok Meadows, Valli Kollai Medu, Perumalagaram Industrial Estate, BMR Industrial Estate, Kamarajapuram, KSR Nagar, VGN Shanthi Nagar, Cosmopolis, Brent Park, Victoria Park, Hive Phase I&II

    TI Cycles: Industrial Estate, BMR Industrial Estate, Kamarajapuram, KSR Nagar, VGN Shanthi Nagar, Cosmopolis, Brent Park, Victoria Park, Hive Phase I&II

    Tambaram: Service Road, Invicon Flats, TTK Nagar, Erusalem nagar, Church Road, Rathna Kumar Avenue, Marutham Flat, AS Rajan Nagar, GK Moopanar Avenue

    Power SupplyPower CutCurrent CutPower Shutdown
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick