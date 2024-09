These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on Sept 13; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Friday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Nappalayam: Manali New Town, Vichoor, Sidco Estate, Kulakarai, IJ puram, Ezhil Nagar, Ganapathy Nagar, Sriram Nagar, Arulmurugan Nagar, Vellivoyal, Napalayam, Edayanchavadi, Vellivoyal Chavadi, Kondakarai, Ekkal Colony, Ponniamman Nagar, Seemanali, MRF Nagar, Subramani Nagar

Porur-SRMC: Iyyappanthangal, RR Nagar, Kattupakkam, Pushpa Nagar,

Venugopal Nagar, Annai Indira Nagar, part of Valasaravakkam, Porur Garden

Phase I and II, Ramaswamy Nagar, Urban Tree, part of Arcot Road, MM Estate,

GK Estate, Chinna Poruru, part of Vanagaram, Baraniputhur, Karampakkam,

Samayapuram, Ponni Nagar, Chettiyar Agaram, part of Poonamallee Road, Periya Kolathuvancheri, Maduram Nagar, Thelliaragaram

Tirumullaivoyal: Senthil Nagar, Kalikambal Nagar, Arjuna Nagar, Srinagar Colony, Srinivasa Nagar (Cholambedu Road).

Gummidipoondi: HT consumers are Kanishk, Arun Smelters, Century Plywood and Mitsubha. LT consumers are Elavoor Bazaar, Sunnambukulam, Pethikuppam, Kayilar Medu,Arambakkam Bazaar, Nochikuppam, Egumadurai, Edur Kumbli, Thokkamoor, Thandalam and covered by areas.