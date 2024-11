These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on November 7; check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Thursday due to maintenance works in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm. If the works are completed, supply will be resumed before 2 pm.

Saidapet: Thod Hunter Nagar, Jones Road, Part of Anna Salai, Abdul Razzak Street, Bazaar Road, Alandur Road, Sastri Nagar, CIT Nagar-I Main Road, East Road, West Road, North Road, South Road, 70 feet Road, Old Mambalam Road, Kodambakkam Road, Karaneeswarar Kovil Street, Sechacalam Street, Potter Street, Thideer Nagar, Godamedu, Salavayar Colony, Arasu Pannai, Jothiammal Nagar, Samiyar Thottam, Abith Colony, Neruppu Medu, VS Mudali Street, Jeenis Road, Flower Street, Jayaram Street, Part of Chinnamalai Area, Brahmin Street, Soundareswarar Koil Street, Bujangararo Street, Bala Singh Street, Subramaniya Koil Street, KP Koil Street, Karani Garden, Kodambakkam Road, Krishnappan Naicken Street, Subramaniya Muthali Street, and Visaka Thottam.