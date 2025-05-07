These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on May 9; check details

CHENNAI: The power supply will be suspended in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm on Friday to perform various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Pattabiram: All of Pattabiram, CTH Road, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Kakkanji Nagar, Chathiram, Kamarajapuram, Chozhan Nagar, Iyyapan Nagar, VGV Nagar, Kannapalayam, Dhanalakshmi Nagar, VGN Phase 2 to 7, Melpakkam.