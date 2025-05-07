Begin typing your search...

    These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on May 9; check details

    Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 May 2025 5:24 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-05-07 12:20:35  )
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: The power supply will be suspended in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm on Friday to perform various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

    Pattabiram: All of Pattabiram, CTH Road, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Kakkanji Nagar, Chathiram, Kamarajapuram, Chozhan Nagar, Iyyapan Nagar, VGV Nagar, Kannapalayam, Dhanalakshmi Nagar, VGN Phase 2 to 7, Melpakkam.

    DTNEXT Bureau

