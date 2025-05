These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on May 8; check details

CHENNAI: The power supply will be suspended in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm on Thursday to perform various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Ramapuram: Valluvarsalai, Bhajani koil, Arasamaram Junction, Anandamnagar, Bharathi Road, TNHB, Sri ram Nagar, Sabari Nagar, Tamil Nagar, Kurinji Nagar, Gangai Amman Kovil Road, Ammbal Nagar, Rathna Complex, Prakasam Street, Senthamil Nagar, Kothari Nagar, Annai Sathya Nagar, K.K. Ponnurangam Salai, Kalasathamman Kovil Street, Rayala Nagar, SRM Thirumalai Nagar, Periyar Salai, Guru Homes, Nehru Nagar, Ponnammal Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Kamarajar Road, Gangai Avenue, Shanthi Nagar, Mount Poonamallee Road,Mugalivakkam Main Road, Kamala Nagar, Subasree Nagar, MKM School, Venkateswara Avenue, Ram Nagar, Mariamman Temple, Krishnaveni Nagar, Saree Nagar, Kurusamy Nagar, CRR Puram, Kavya Granden, Casa Granda, Arumugam Nagar, Thirunagar, Ganesh Nagar, Manappakkam Village, Ramamurthy Avenue, AV Mallis Garden, Trimax, VV Kovil Street, Perumal Street, AGS Colony, Mettukkuppam, AGR. Garden, Selvalakshmi Garden, Brindavan Nagar,MGR Nagar.

Melur: Minjur Town, TH Road- Minjur Town,TheradiStreet, Siruvakkam, Suriya Nagar, B.D.O Office,Vannipakkam,Seemavaram,R-R PalayamAriyanvoyal, Pudhupedu, Nandhiambakkam, Melur, Pattamandhiri,Vallur, Athipattu, S.R.palayam, G.R. Palayam, Kondakarai, Pallipuram, Vazhuthigaimedu,Karayanmedu.

Mylapore: Santhome High Road, Dooming Kuppam, Dooming Lane, Mullaima nagar, Srinivasapuram, East Circle Road, Madhax Church Road,Lazur Church, Rosary Church Road, Muthu Street,Appu Street, Syed Wahan Hussain Street, N.M.K Street, Kutchery Road, Nochikuppam, Papanasam Salai ,Bazar Road Kannila Street, Devadi Street, Nadu Street, Abraham Street, Kutchery Road, , Kesavaperumal Sanathi Street, V.C. Garden, R.K Mutt Road, New Street, Solaiappan Street, Mandaveli5th Cross Street, Venkatesa Agraharam, North and East Madam Street, Nallappan Street, Adam Street, Kumaraguru Street, Thiruvalluvarpettai,Jeth Nagar.