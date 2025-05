These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on May 31; check details

CHENNAI: The power supply will be suspended in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm on Saturday to perform various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Perungalathur: Gandhi Road, Krishna Road, Muthuvelar Road, NGO Colony, RMK Nagar, Bharathy Nagar, Kamatchi Nagar, Sekar Nagar, Kalki Street, David Nagar, and Part of GST Road (behind Earaniamman Koil).

Mudichur: Amudham Nagar, AN Colony, Astalakshmi Nagar, Sastri Nagar, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, Royappa Nagar, VM Garden.

Nandambakkam: Manapakkam and Kolapakkam Road, Casa Granda Castle and WoodSide, Girigori Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Indra Nagar, BEL Nagar, Sri Ram Garden, Micromarwell, Dharmarajapuram, BPCL Phase I,II, Valleeswaran Koil Street, Pillaiyar Koil Street.

Madambakkam: Paduvanchery, Agaram, Annai sathiya Nagar, Welcome Colony, Pillaiyar Koil Street, Kurinji Nagar, Sai Balaji Nagar.