These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on May 27; check details

CHENNAI: The power supply will be suspended in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm on Tuesday to perform various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Kumananchavadi: Ambal Nagar, Poonamallee Bypass Road, Parivakkam, Banaveedu Thottam, Pidarithangal, Kolapanchery.

JJ Nagar: Nolambur Eri Scheme 1, 5, 6 & 10th Main Road, Dhivyam Apartment, Bajanai Koil Street, Baniyan, Adhithya Enclave, Tri Star Apartment, AKR Nagar, VGN Ferndale, VGN Avenue.