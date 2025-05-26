These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on May 27; check details

Begin typing your search...

    Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 May 2025 5:06 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-05-26 11:45:04  )
    CHENNAI: The power supply will be suspended in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm on Tuesday to perform various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

    Kumananchavadi: Ambal Nagar, Poonamallee Bypass Road, Parivakkam, Banaveedu Thottam, Pidarithangal, Kolapanchery.

    JJ Nagar: Nolambur Eri Scheme 1, 5, 6 & 10th Main Road, Dhivyam Apartment, Bajanai Koil Street, Baniyan, Adhithya Enclave, Tri Star Apartment, AKR Nagar, VGN Ferndale, VGN Avenue.

