These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on May 25; check details

CHENNAI: The power supply will be suspended in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm on Sunday to perform various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Ambattur Industrial Estate: Estate B Block, New Tiny Sector, Old Tiny Sector, 1st Main Road, ATC Road, 2nd Cross Street, 3rd Street Sector-II, 2nd Main Road part, CTH Road, Menambedu Road, Coacher Appartment, Coromandal Town, 7th and 8th Street, Sidco Industrial Estate North Phase, Cookson Road, 7th Street Sector 3, Aavin Road sum part, Sidco Industrial Estate North Phase.