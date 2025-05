These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on May 23; check details

CHENNAI: The power supply will be suspended in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm on Friday to perform various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Sholavaram: Part of Sothuperumbedu, part of Karanodai, Orakkadu Road, Kottaimedu Periya Colony, Sembulivaram.

Avadi: Maittanamalli PadaSalai Street, Ambedkar Street, M.C.Raja Street, Valluvar Street, Rajivghandhi Nagar 1st to 8th Street, Brindavan Nagar 1st to 5th Street, IGP, CRPF, Garrison Engineering IAF.

Mylapore: Santhome High Road, Dooming Kuppam, Dooming Lane, Mullaima Nagar, Srinivasapuram, East Circle Road, Madhax Church Road, Lazur Church, Rosary Church Road, Muthu Street, Appu Street, Syed Wahan Hussain Street, NMK Street, Kutchery Road, Nochikuppam, Papanasam Salai, Bazar Road Kannila Street, Devadi Street, Nadu Street, Salai Street, Chithrakulam North, Thatchi Arunachalam Street, Abraham Street, Kutchery Road, Kesavaperumal Sanathi Street, VC Garden, RK Mutt Road, New Street, Solaiappan Street, Mandaveli 5th Cross Street, Venkatesa Agraharam, North and East Mada Street, Nallappan Street, Adam Street, Kumaraguru Street, Tiruvalluvarpettai, Jeth Nagar.