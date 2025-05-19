These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on May 21; check details

Begin typing your search...

    19 May 2025
    CHENNAI: The power supply will be suspended in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm on Wednesday to perform various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

    Porur: Muthu Nagar, MRK Nagar, Mugalivakkam Main Road, Lalitha Nagar, EVP Santhosh Nagar, Muthu Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Bungalow Thooppu, Madha Nagar Main Road, Ponniamman Koil Street.

