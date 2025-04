These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on May 2; check details

CHENNAI: The power supply will be suspended in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm on Friday to perform various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Sothuperumbedu: Kumaran Nagar, Sengalamman Nagar, Vijayanallur, Siruniyam, Parthasarathi Nagar, Vijaya Garden.

Ennore: Kathivakkam, Ennore Bazzar, Kaattukupam, Nehru nagar, Saasthiri Nagar, Anna Nagar, Sivanpadaiveethi, Valluvar Nagar, Kamarajar Nagar, SVM Nagar, VOC Nagar, Ulaganathapuram, Mugathuavarakuppam, Ennorekuppam, Thaazhanguppam, Nettukuppam, Chinnakuppam, Periyakuppam, Ernavoorkuppam, ETPS Vaariya Kudi Iruppu Paguthi, Ernavoor, Jothi Nagar, Ramanathapuram, Sakthi Ganapathi Nagar, Shanmugapuram.