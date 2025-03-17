These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on March 18; check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Tuesday for carrying out shifting of HT poles in view of storm water drain works.

Supply will be resumed before 2 pm, if the works are completed.

Redhills: Durgas Road, Sri Bala Vinayagar Nagar, Kannampalayam, Gomathiamman Nagar, Sendrampakkam, Sirangavur, Pudhu Nagar 3rd Street & 5th Street, Mallima Nagar.