    These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on March 18; check details

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 March 2025 1:51 PM IST
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Tuesday for carrying out shifting of HT poles in view of storm water drain works.

    Supply will be resumed before 2 pm, if the works are completed.

    Redhills: Durgas Road, Sri Bala Vinayagar Nagar, Kannampalayam, Gomathiamman Nagar, Sendrampakkam, Sirangavur, Pudhu Nagar 3rd Street & 5th Street, Mallima Nagar.

