These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on March 1; check details

CHENNAI: The power supply will be suspended in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm on Saturday to perform various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Egmore: Part of Sydenhams Road, Deppo Street, PT Mudhali Street, Part of Sami Pillai Street, AP Road, Hunters Lane, General Collins Road, Madex Street, VV Koil Street, Kuravan Kulam, Subbaiah Naidu Street, Nehru Outdoor and Indoor Stadium, Apparao Garden, Periya Thambi Street, Andiyappan Street, Anandha Krishnan Street, PK Mudhali Street, Choolai Area, KP Park Area, Perambur Barrax Road, Rotler Street, Kalathiyappa Street, Virchurmuthaiyah Street, Daly Street, Manickam Street, parts of Rengaiah Street, parts of Astabujam Road, and parts of Raghava Street