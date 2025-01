These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on Jan 28; check details

CHENNAI: The power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Tuesday from 9 am to 2 pm to perform various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Thirumullaivoyal: Thirumulllaivoyal Full Part, Senthil Nagar Full Part, Kovilpathagai Full Part, Vaishnavi Nagar Full Part, Nagammai Nagar, HVF Road , Avadi Market, Ashok Nagar Gandhi Nagar , Morai Veerapuram , Kanniyamman Nagar, TSP Camp, Pondashwaram, Arakkampakkam, Koduvelli , Gowdipuram.

Ramapuram: IPS Colony, Entire Ramapuram Area, Entire Manapakkam Area, Mugalivakkam, Kolapakkam Entire Area, Venkateswara Nagar, Poothappedu, Ramachandra Nagar (Gerugambakkam), Jai Balaji Nagar and Khan Nagar,MGR Nagar Nesapakkam, K.K Ponnurangam Salai (Valasaravakkam).

Adyar: Canal bank Road(Cancer Hospital),4th Main Road Gandhi Nagar(one part), 2nd Canal Cross Street, Gandhinagar, Cancer Hospital to Viveks Showroom,1st main road Gandhi Nagar , 2nd & 3rdCross,Gandhi Nagar, Cresent Avenue Gandhi Nagar(Kumararaja collage)1st& 2nd Cresent Park Road, Gandhi Nagar 2nd Main Road, 4thMain Road, Gandhi Nagar(Pumping Station, Malar Hospital, Mallipoo Nagar)2nd Main Road, Gandhi Nagar one part)3rd& 1st Main Road Gandhi nagar1st Cross Street, Canal Bank Road(Full Area), 3rd Canal Cross Street to 4th Main Road, Canal bank Road, Kamaraj Avenue 1st& 2nd Street, Teachers Colony, Justic Ramasam Avenue, Kasthuribai Nagar 7th& 8th street,7th,8th ,9th,14th& 15th Cross Street.

Kundrathur: Babu Garden, Thiruchendurpuram, Kollacherry, Bazzar Street, Naallu Road Kundrathur, Ondi Colony, Thirupathi Nagar, Thirumalai Nagar, Subbulakshmi Nagar, Saravana Nagar.

Thirumudivakkam: Thirumudivakkam SIDCO 8th Street, Thirumudivakkam SIDCO Main Road lane, Velayuthum Nagar, Menakshi Nagar, Sathish Nagar, Part of Thirumudivakkam town, Indira Nagar , Guru Nagar, Vivekanatha Nagar, Palanthandalam, Nagan Street.

Perungalathur: Poomalai, Mappedu, Kalaignarnagar, Murugan avenue, Ruby villa, Sri Sai avenue, Vengambakkam main road, SP Avenue, Ashok nagar, NRK Nagar, MM Villa, GKM College.