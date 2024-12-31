Begin typing your search...

    31 Dec 2024 7:53 PM IST
    These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on Jan 2; check details here
    CHENNAI: The power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Thursday from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if works are completed.

    Tondiarpet: North Terminal Road, part of TH Road, Thideer Nagar, Cherian Nagar, Sudalai Muthu Street, Ashok Nagar, Desiya Nagar, Nammaiyah Street, Buchammal Street, Nagooran Garden, Balakrishnan Street, Fishing Harbour, Danapal Nagar, Venkatesan Ali Street, Veera Raghavan street, Irusappa Maistry street, Poondi Thangammal Street, A.E. Koil Street, Avoor Muthiah Street, Othavadi Street, Gandhi Street, Varadharajan Street, Mettu Street, Village Street, Cross Road, Sivan Nagar, Mangammal Garden, Jeeva Nagar and MPT Quarters.

