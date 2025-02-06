Begin typing your search...

    These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on Feb 8; check details

    Supply will be resumed before 2pm, if the works are completed

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 Feb 2025 7:41 PM IST
    These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on Feb 8; check details
    X

    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in areas in Mogappair for carrying out various maintenance works on Saturday. Supply will be resumed before 2pm, if the works are completed.

    Mogappair: Ambethkar Nagar, 9th Main Road, Mogappair ERI Scheme, 8th Street, Golden Flats, Golden Colony, Lavanyam Apartment , Fire Service Quarters, Mugappair Road, Sathya Nagar, Mathiyazhagan Nagar, Church Road, School Street.

    MogappairChennai power cutPower shutdown
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick