These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on Feb 8; check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in areas in Mogappair for carrying out various maintenance works on Saturday. Supply will be resumed before 2pm, if the works are completed.

Mogappair: Ambethkar Nagar, 9th Main Road, Mogappair ERI Scheme, 8th Street, Golden Flats, Golden Colony, Lavanyam Apartment , Fire Service Quarters, Mugappair Road, Sathya Nagar, Mathiyazhagan Nagar, Church Road, School Street.