These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on Feb 6; check details

CHENNAI: The power supply will be suspended in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm on Thursday to perform various

maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Thiruverkadu: Kumaran Nagar MG Road, Thiruvaleeswarar Nagar, Kalaivanar Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Amman Nagar, Thambisami Nagar, Rajarathinam Nagar, Perumalagaram Road, Pallavan Nagar, Santhi street,M.G.R Nagar, Thirumalai Balaji Nagar.

Chendurpuram: Mount Poonamallee Road, Pillaiyar Kovil Street, Murugan Kovil Street, JJ Nagar, Amman Nagar, PG Avenue, Indira Nagar, Janakiammal Nagar, Sai Nagar, Vinayagapuram, Sornapuri Nagar.

Porur: Gerugambakkam, Kolapakkam, Sapapathi Nagar, Chakrapani Nagar, Sripuram, B.T Nagar, Sankaraliganar Street, VGN, Vigneshwara Nagar, Manju Foundation, Rajagopalapuram. Madhanandapuram Vigneshvara Nagar, Himachal Nagar, Santhosh Nagar, Raniji Nagar, Muththumari Amman Street.

Redhills: Jothi Nagar, Mahameru Nager, Vadivel Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Kalapga Nagar.