These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on Feb 4; check details

CHENNAI: The power supply will be suspended in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm on Tuesday to perform various maintenance works.

Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Chinmaya Nagar: Sai Nagar,Kaliamman Koil Street,West Natesan Nagar, Pachaiamman Koil Street, Gangaiamman Koil Street, Elango Nagar, Sai Baba Colony, Rathna Nagar , Tharachand Nagar, L and T Colony , CRR Puram, Vinayagam Avenue, Kambar Street, Gandhi Street, Raghavendra Colony, Variyar Street, Indra Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Street, Kannagi Street, Grahalakshmi Apartment, Sanjai Gandhi Nagar, Vayuputhra Street, Elango Nagar South, Balambal Nagar, Thangal Street, Part of Reddy Street, School Street, Jain Apartment, Krishna Nagar 4th Street, Balaji Nagar, SBI Colony 1 to 3 Area, PA Colony, Mettukuppam, Buvaneshwari Nagar and its surrounding area.

Puzhal: Surapet, Redhills Market Road, Kavangarai, Shanmugapuram, Kathirvedu, Puthagaram, Metrowater Puzhal, Puzhal prison 1 to 3 Part.

Porur: Wireless Station Road, R.E.Nagar 5th Street, Jaya Bharathi Nagar, Ramakrishna1 st to 7th Avenue, Ramya Nagar, Udaya Nagar, Gurusamy Nagar, Raja Rajeswar Nagar, Santhosh Nagar, Govindaraj Nagar , Kaviya Gardan, Ramasami Nagar.

Kattupakkam: Annai Indra Nagar, Pushpa Nagar, Vijayalakshmi Nagar, Pavendar Nagar, Ram Doss Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Part of Indira Nagar.

Sembium: Cauvery Salai 1st to 8th Street, Tondiarpet High Road, Perambur, Kodungaiyur, GNT Road, Gandhi Nagar , BB Road, Part of Madhavaram.

Pallavaram: Old Pallavaram, Zamin Pallavaram, Thrisulam ,Rajaji Nagar, Malliga Nagar, Malagantha Puram , Bharathy Nagar, Pachayappan Colony, Cantonment Pallavaram, GST Road Subam Nagar, Muthamil Nagar, Moongil Eri, Bhavani Nagar, Perumal Nagar, Part of Krishna Nagar, Dharga Road, Pallava Garden, P.V Vaithiyalingam Road, Esa Pallavaram, Officers lane.