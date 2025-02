These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on Feb 3; check details

CHENNAI: The power supply will be suspended in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm on Monday to perform various maintenance works.

Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Mangadu: Mangadu Town Panchayat, Ragunathapuram, Kollumanivakkam, Sivanthangal, Sikkarayapuram, Pattur, Bathirimedu, Then colony, Srinivasa Nagar, Nellithoppu, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Chakra Nagar, Kamatchi Nagar, Addison Nagar, Sadhik Nagar, Melma Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, K.K.Nagar.

Mathur: Mathur MMDA Part, Periya Mathur, Chinna Mathur, Aavin Quatres, CPCL Nagar, HT Service, MCG Avenue, Chinna Samy Nagar, Kamarajar salai, Manjambakkam, Assisi Nagar, Agarsen College Road, West Garden, Kathakuzhi, Thidir Nagar, Bhai Nagar, Sangeetha Nagar, Sakthi Amman Nagar, Thirupathi Nagar, Jayaraj Nagar, Kumara Rajan Nagar, Subash Nagar, Banu Nagar, KVT Township, Santhosh Colony, Lakshmi Nagar, Annai Nagar, Jaya Nagar, Payasambakkam, Karumari Nagar, Moogambigai Nagar, Kosappur Area, Vilanakadupakkam, Periyar Nagar Theeyapakkam, Centrabakkam, Kannamapalayam.

Mogappair: TVS Colony, TVS Avenue, Round Building, LIC Colony, Chennai Public School Road, 1 st to 6 th Block East Mugapair, Valayapathy Salai, Pughazenthi Salai, Pari Salai.