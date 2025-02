These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on Feb 15; check details

CHENNAI: The power supply will be suspended in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm on Saturday to perform various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Ambattur: Chinna Colony, Periya Colony, PKM Road, Prince Apartment, Ganesh Street, Nageshwara 3rd Cross Street.

East Mogappair: Srinivasa Nagar, Bakkiathammal Nagar, Periyar Main Road, Olympic Colony, Akshaya Colony, Kamarajar Street, Mohanram Nagar, Bharathidasan Nagar, Kongu Nagar, VGP Nagar, Panneer Nagar.

Red Hills: MGR Nagar, Muthumariamman Street, Asai Thabi Street, Muvendhar Street, Church Street, Kamarajar Nagar, Nethaji Nagar, Alamaram Area, Gandhi Nagar.