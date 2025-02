These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on Feb 12; check details

CHENNAI: The power supply will be suspended in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm on Wednesday to perform various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Ponneri: Alinjivakkam, Athipedu, Irulipattu, Janapanchatram Koot Road , Periyapalayam Road, Jaganathapuram Road, Saikiruba Nagar Virunthavan Nagar, MK Garden, Sri Nagar, SV Farm, Malivakam, Amoor Jaganathapuram Chatram, Kuthiraipallam.

Teynampet: Poes Garden, TV Salai, Jayammal Road, Elango Salai, Poes Road Areas, Rajakrishna Road, Eldams Road, Periyar Salai, Kamarajar Salai, Kamarajar Street, Seethammal Colony areas, KB Dassan Road, Bhardhiyar Street, Bakthavatchalam Street, Appadurai Street, TTK Road, Cathedral Road, JJ Road, Parthasarathy Pettai, Parthasarathy Garden, KR Road areas, George Avenue, SSI Road, HD Raja Street, ARK Colony, Anna Salai Part, Venus Colony, Murrays Gate Road.

Tirumullaivoyal: Morai, Madha Koil, Anna Nagar, Veerapuram, Thirumalai Nagar, Magaral, Kommakumbedu, Thamrai Pakkam, Karani, Karalapakkam, Kavanoor, KTP Road, Mel Kondiyar, Kathavoor, Velachery, Pothur, Pokkisham Boomi Nagar, Kannada Palayam, Siva Garden, Chelli Amman Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, RKJ Valli Vel Nagar, Thai Nagar, Alamathy, ABC Colony, Venmani Nagar.

East Mogappair: Tiruvalluvar Salai, Maghizchi Colony, Garden Avenue, Spartan Avenue, Arasar Street, Velammal School Road, Ben Foundation Ponniamman Nagar Vellalar Street, Kamaraj Street, PKM Road, School Street, Indira Gandhi Street, Irular Street, Padasalai Street, Etteeswaran Koil Street, Vaishnavi Nagar.