These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on Feb 1; check details

CHENNAI: The power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Saturday from 9 am to 2 pm to perform various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Chembarambakkam: Nazarathpet, Meppur, Varatharajapuram, Bangalore Trunk Road, Part of Chembarambakkam, Part of Thirumazhisai, Part of Malayambakkam, Agarammel.

Thiruverkadu: Koladi Road, Anbu Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Devi Karumariamman Nagar, Annai Abirami Nagar, Therodum Veethi, Krishna Nagar, Chinna Koladi, Lakshmi Nagar, Chelliamman Nagar, Devi Nagar, Senthil Nagar, Srinivasan Nagar.

Kodungaiyur: Andal Nagar, Annaitherasa Nagar , Iswarya Nagar, Sannathi Manali Road, Lakshmi Amman Nagar 1 to 3rd Street, Thendral Nagar 1 to 8th Street, Vedantha Murugappan Street, Annai Avenue 1 to 3rd Street, SR Nagar, Vijaya Lakshmi Nagar, Badragiri Nagar, Raghavendra Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Suganthammal Nagar, Balaji Nagar and SakthiNagar, Part of KMA Gargen, T.H Road, KKD Nagar Block 1 to 9, Sidco Nagar, Insi estate, K.M Nagar, Damodharan Nagar, Golden Comples, JJR Nagar, S.M Nagar Block 25 to 88, Smanthipoo Colony, Malicapoo Colony, RR Nagar, K.A.4 th street, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Vyasarpadi Pudunagar, West Block, West Cross, Central Cross 1to 14 th Street, 5th to 9th Cross Street, Central Avenue and West Avenue Road, CMWSSB Pumping Station, Central Cross Street 10 th to 19 th Street, 4 th Main Road, 7 th Main Road 8 th Main Road, North Avenue Road and Parrier qotures.

Mudichur: Lakshmi Nagar West, East, and South, Kakkan Street, Balaji Nagar, EB Colony, Eswaran Nagar, MGR Nagar, Lingam Nagar.

Rajakilpakkam: Velachery Main Road, Metha Nagar Main Road, Mahalakshmi Nagar Main Road, Maruthi Nagar, Gomathy Nagar, Iyyappa Nagar, Vivekananda Street, Rasugi Street, Venugopal Street, Anna Street, Barathiyar Street, Thirumagal Nagar, Karthick Avenue, Pradeep Avenue, Gurunathar Street, Ranga Colony, VOC Street, Nethaji Street, Bhavanandiyar Street, Mari Amman kovil Street, Sam Avenue, Sembakkam Main Road, Mahasakthi Colony, IOB Colony, Camp Road, Karnam Street, Velachery Main Road, Kannan Nagar, Avvai Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Madambakkam Main Road, Ponniamman Kovil Street, Chinmai Colony, Kambar Street, Manigavasakar Street, Pillaiyar Kovil Street, Kanagaraj Street, Ambedkar Street, Anna Street, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Kalginar Karunanithi Nagar, Durga Colony, Venkatramanan Nagar, Sivagami Nagar, Muthamizh Nagar, Chitelapakkam , Manavala Nagar Iyyappa Nagar, Erikarai Street.

Kovoor: Puthuvedu, Agneeshwarar Koil Street, Moodram Kattalai Main Road, Thirumalai Nagar, Four Road Junction, Earikarai Road.