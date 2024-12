These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on December 27; check details here

CHENNAI: The Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Friday from 9 am to 2 pm due to various maintenance work. Supply will resume before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Thiruverkadu: Puliambedu Main Road, Judge Colony, Rajas Garden, Noombal, Dhevi Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Bakiya Lakshmi Nagar, Periya Theru, Soosai Nagar, and Ashok Nandavanam

Teynampet: Poes Garden, TV Salai, Jayammal Road, Elango Salai, Poes Road Areas, Rajakrishna Road, Eldams Road, Periyar Salai, Kamarajar Salai, Kamarajar Street, Seethammal Colony areas, KB Dassan Road, Bharathiyar Street, Bakthavatchalam street, Appadurai Street, TTK Road, Cathedral Road, JJ Road, Parthasarathy Pettai, Parthasarathy Garden, KR Road areas, Geroge Avenue, SSI Road, HD Raja Street, ARK Colony, Anna Salai Part, Venus Colony and Murrays Gate Road.