These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on 14.10.2024

CHENNAI: The power supply will be suspended on Monday for various maintenance works.

Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

1Gummidipoondi: Entire Gummidipoondi Bazaar (GNT Road) up to Pethikuppam Railway Bridge, Balakrishapuram, MaPoSi Nagar, Verkadu, Rettambedu Main Road, Aathupakkam, Enathimelpakkam, Soliambakkam, Thervazhi, Thambureddy Palayam, Appavaram, Mangavaaram and Kuriviagaram Villages.