These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on 09.10.2024; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Wednesday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Manali: Gangai Amman Nagar, Kalaingnar Nagar, CPCL Nagar, one part of Pada Salai Street, Vaiyakadu, 200 Feet Road Manali, Sadayankuppam, Burma Nagar, Irular Colony, Elandanoor, Ponneri High Road, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, MMDA Phase I & II, Dhuwaraka Nagar, Andarkuppam Check Post, ACC Main Road, JR Metal & Indo Tech, Metro Water & Inox, Sathangadu Steel Yard, Kothari Plant, Rajaji Nagar, Kargil Nagar, Ramaswamy Nagar, Sathayamoorth Nagar, VP Nagar, Pachappa Garden, Chinnamathur Salai, Ambedkar Street, Santhanakrishnan Salai, Futura, Padmagiri Phase I & II.