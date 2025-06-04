Begin typing your search...

    These areas in Chennai will face power shutdown on June 6; check details here

    Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 Jun 2025 7:29 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-06-04 18:34:35  )
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: The power supply will be suspended in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm on Friday to perform various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

    Red Hills: Sholavaram, part of Sothuperumbedu, part of Karanodai, Orakkadu Road, Kottaimedu Periya Colony, Sembulivaram.

    Mogappair: Padi TVS Colony, TVS Nagar, TVS Avenue, Radial House, Jeevan Bheema Nagar, Sivan Koil, Padavattamman Koil Street, Vallalar Street.

    power supplyShutdownMaintenance works
    DTNEXT Bureau

