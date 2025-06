These areas in Chennai will face power shutdown on June 5; check details here

CHENNAI: The power supply will be suspended in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm on Thursday to perform various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Sithalapakkam: TNHB Colony, Mambakkam Main Road, Mageshwari Nagar, Priyadharshini Nagar, Ottiyambakkam Main Road, Valluvar Nagar, Jaya Nagar, Vivekanandha Nagar.

Madambakkam: Indira Nagar Shanthi Nikethan Colony, Tambiah Reddy Colony, Parvathi Nagar North, Kamatchi Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Karbagam Nagar, APN Nagar, MGR Nagar, Saratha Garden, Srinivasa Nagar, Ramana Nagar, Maruthi Nagar, Anna Nagar Madambakkam and surrounding areas.

Ambattur: Millennium Town Phase I, II & III, Park Road, UR Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Kuppusamy Street, Jemi Compound, Collector Nagar, MMM Hospital, SM Narayanan Nagar, Ram Nagar, Kalaivanar Colony, 11 KV Pumping Station, HT Service, North Avenue Road, Korattur Railway, Station Booking Office, Korattur bus stand, 61st to 72nd street, Duraisamy 1st and 2nd street, Dhanapal Chetty 1st and 2nd Street, Railway Station Road, VOC 1st to 2nd Street and Lakshmi Mudalai 1st to 3rd Street.

Kovoor: Thandalam, Akash Nagar, Gerugampakkam, Manimedu, Tharapakkam, CP Garden, Bharadhiyar Street Ambal Nagar, Rose Garden, Vanigar Street.

Korattur: Reddy Street, Bharathi Nagar, Railway Station Road, Tirumullaivoyal Road, Manichkam Pillai Street, Menambedu Road, MTH Road.

Red Hills: Part of Sothuperumbedu, entire area of Karanodai, Munivel Nagar, Athur, Devaneri, Basthapalaiyam, VGP Medu.