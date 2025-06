These areas in Chennai will face power shutdown on June 28; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Saturday for carrying out various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Tambaram: Selaiyur Karpagam Nagar, Ranganathan Nagar, Devaraj Nagar, Kamatchi Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Bharath Nagar, MGR Nagar, Saratha Garden, Bharat Medical College, Part of Agaram Main Road.

Porur: Kundrathur Temple Wave, Kumaran Nagar, PKV Maha Nagar, R P Dharmalingam Nagar.

Pallavaram: SBI Colony, Part of Purusothaman Nagar, Gajalakshmi Nagar, Gajapathy Nagar, NSR Road, Kamala Street, MGR Street, Pachappa Nagar, Kumaran Kundram Area.