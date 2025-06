These areas in Chennai will face power shutdown on June 27; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Friday for carrying out various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Alandur: Mettupalayam, Chandran Street, one part of Vandikaran Road, Gopalakrishnan Street, Vigneshwaran Street, New Street, Mosque Colony, Pillaiyar Koil Street, Madurai Veeran Koil Street, Saathaanipet 1st Street, Sengeniamman Koil 1st to 3rd Street, Margo Street, Paruthivakkam Street, Madurai Street, Pudupet Street, Ponniamman Koil Street, Muthial Reddy Street, Mandi Street, Nithi School Street, Labbai Street, Velachery Road, Vedhagiri Street Market.

Nandambakkam: St Thomas Mount Maangaliamman Koil Street, Tulasingapuram Street, Ganapathy Colony Street, Kalaignar Nagar Street, Wood Creek County Street, 60th Quarters Street, Saivam Bhavan Street, St Patrick Church.

Korattur: Sundar Street, Guperaganapathi Street, VOC Street, Thiruvalluvar Street, Varniner Street, Kamaraj Nagar 1st to 8th Street, Kakkapallam, MTH Road, Raja Street, TMP Nagar, Avai Street, Mariamman Koil Street.

Adyar: Sarathi Nagar, Vijaya Nagar Junction, Seethram Nagar, TA Enclave Apartments, VGP Selva Nagar, Balamurugan Nagar, Vijaya Nagar 1st to 10th Street, Ram Nagar 1st to 7th Street, Bypass Main Road, Akshayam Hotel to Mahindra Showroom.

Kotturpuram: Ranjith Road, Maruthai Avenue, Chitra Nagar, Water tank Colony, Tamil Nadu Housing Board Colony, Nawab Garden, Vellan Street, Dhandayudhapani 1st to 2nd Street.

KK Nagar: Part of KK Nagar 1 to 12 Sector, Rajamanar Salai, Ramaswamy Salai, Lakshmanasamy Salai, RK Shanmugaam Salai, part of Nesapakkam, part of PT Rajan Salai, Ashok Nagar 1st, 9th, and 11th Avenue, Kannigapuram, Vijayaragavapuram, 80 Feet Road.

Pallavaram: 15 to 16 Street New Colony, GH, BSNL, Mumoorthy Nagar, Dharga Road, Perumal Nagar, Polymer Nagar, PV Vaithiyalingam Road, Highway Nagar, one part of Gared Woof Nagar, Officer Lane, Veteran Lane, Ram lingam Street, Army Camp, BPCL, Taj HT Service, Malliga Nagar, Hariyan Street, Bharath Nagar, Mariamman Koil Street, Ponniamman Koil Street, Sarojini Street.

Avadi: JB Nagar, Jothi Nagar, Sri Sakthi Nagar, Power Line Road, Senthil Nagar, Green Field, Somasundaram Avenue, Venkatachalam Nagar, Kamalam Nagar, Oragadam Society.

Sholinganallur: Perumbakkam Gandhi Nagar Society, Casagrand Cherry Pick, Oxygen Urban tree, Aathini Street, Radiance Mercury.

Thoraipakkam: Raju Nagar, Mettukuppam, VOC Street, PTC Quarters, Jothimada Koil Street, Sakthi Garden, Sowdeswari Nagar, CTS, Pillaiyar Koil Street, Okkiyam Pettai, Chandrasekeran Avenue, Nehru Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Kannagi Nagar, TNSCB Slum Area, Karapakkam IAS Colony, Eswaran Salai, OMR, MGR Street, Kaliamman Koil Street, Karapakkam, River View Colony.

Porur: Iyyappanthangal Prince Highland Apartments, Tulive Dakshin Apartments, Kuppuswamy Nagar, Arunachalam Road, Kaduvetti, Veeraragavapuram, part of Avadi Main Road.