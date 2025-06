These areas in Chennai will face power shutdown on June 25; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Wednesday for carrying out various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed

Tambaram: Chitlapakkam Aarthi Nagar, Ananda Puram, Vinobha Nagar, Professor Colony, Part of Chitlapakkam 1st Main Road, Ramachandra Road, Ranganathan Street, Kannadasan Street, Ayya Samy Street.

Adyar: Mallipoo Nagar 1st to 3rd Main Road, part of Gandhi Nagar

Kotturpuram: Sri Nagar Colony, South Mada Street, West Mada Street, North Mada Street, South Avenue, Temple Avenue, Rangarajapuram 1st to 6th Street.

Pallavaram: Chavadi Street, IHFD Colony, GST Road, Pallavaram Bus Stand, Chaitanya School Arunthathipuram, Valluvar Pettai, Ranganathan Street, Kadapperi Durga Nagar Housing Board, Vinobha Nagar, Bharathidasan Street, Pillaiyar Koil Street, Tagore Street, Kamarajar Street, Vallalar Street, Kambar Street, Gandhi Street, Kamatchi Street, Kattabomman Nagar, Gokul Street, Thirumurgan Nagar, Thiurvalluvar Nagar, Vasatham Nagar, Bangaru Nagar, PV Vaithiyalingam Road, RKV Avenue, Arul Murugan Nagar.