These areas in Chennai will face power shutdown on June 24; check details here

CHENNAI: The power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Tuesday due to various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Pallavaram: Part of Pammal (Signal Office Road), Venkateswara Nagar, Moovar Nagar, Agatheeswarar Koil 1st to 2nd Street, Andal Nagar, Cowl Bazaar, Indira Nagar, Siva Shankar Nagar, ECTV Nagar, Malliamma Nagar, Prem Nagar, Kalliamman Nagar, Gerugambakkam, Pammal Main Road, Girigori Street, Masooran Street, Gowthaman Street, Athimoolam Street, Muthukaruppan Street, Deivanayagam Street, Balaji Nagar 1st Cross Street and 30 Feet Road, Teacher Samuel Street, Tholkappiar Street, Nehru Street, Krishna Nagar 5th Street, Annasalai, Rajagam Street, Arumugam Street, Moses 7th Street, Eswaran Nagar, Iyappaa Nagar Main Road, Ponni 2nd Street, Thiruneermalai Main Road, Venkataraman Street, Thiruvalluvar Street, Bharathiyar Street, Kambar Street, Appaswamy, Annie Besant Street, Shiva Vishnu Street, Sivaji Street, Karikalan Street, TR Mani Street, TR Mani Cross Street, Mosque Street, George Fernandes Street, Anna Salai Cross Street, Moutha Ibrahim Street, entire Gandhi Nagar, Purusothaman Nagar, Sundrathammal Colony, Padmanabha Nagar, NGO Colony, Nethaji Nagar, Jain Nagar, Sri Ram Nagar, Maruthi Nagar, Bajanai Koil Street, Gangaiamman Nagar, Tiruporur Road, North Mosque Street, Kadari Amman Street.

Guindy: Thillaiganga Nagar Gandhi Street, Inner Ring Road, Bharathiyar Street, Damodharan Street, Thirumalai Street, Balaji Nagar 4 to 15th Street, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar 1 to 6th Street, Senthil Andavar Street, Sairam Street, Rajaram Street, Co-Operative Nagar, Gas Godown Street, AGS Colony, Nethaji Colony, MGR Nagar 2nd to 5th Street, Andal Nagar Extn. 1 to 3rd Street, Srinagar Colony.

Adyar: Kottivakkam Kuppam, Thiruvalluvar Nagar 7 to 33rd Cross Street and Main Road 1st, 3rd to 6th, 1st to 3rd Avenue, Housing Board Apartments H12 to H40, Sastri Nagar Kottivakkam Kuppam Road, Part of 2nd to 4th Seaward Road, Part of Balakrishna Road, entire Dhandeeswaram Nagar, 1st to 10th Cross Street Main Road, Dhandeeswaram 1st to 5th Avenue, Dhandapanli Street, Seethapathy Nagar.

Porur: Parivakkam Annaikattucheri, Amuthurmedu, Thirumanam, Kavalcherri, Vayalanallur, Sorancherri, Oilcheri, Chitukadu.

Alwarthirunagar: Virugambakkam Reddy Street, Abirami Nagar, Yadhaval Street, AVM Colony 1st to 4th Street, Kamarajar Salai.

KK Nagar: Ashok Nagar, MGR Nagar, Ekkaduthangal, Kalaimagal Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Visalakshi Nagar, part of West Mambalam, Brindhavan Extension, Nakkeran Street, Jafferkhanpet, West KK Nagar, part of Nesapakkam, part of Vadapalani.

Tambaram: Kalamegam Street, Agathiyar Street, Bharathwajar Street, Kambar Street, Porur Street, Manimegalai Street, Vysar Street, Bhrathamadha Street, Peryayalwar Street, Anandha Nagar, Thirumizhai Street and Erikarai Street, Shanthi Nikethan Colony Extension, Parvathy Nagar, Jothi Venkatachala Nagar, Prashanthi Colony, Balachandar Avenue, Brindhavan Nagar, Venkat Avenue and APN Nagar, Sembakkam Velachery Main Road, Akila Heights, Ambethkar Street, Rajiv Gandhi Street, Pudhu Nagar and Durga Colony, Bala Garden, Jothy Nagar, Joy Nagar, Noothanchrey Main Road, Kovilanchery to Agarammain Road, Raj Paris Asiwarya Garden, Victorya Farm House, Bavani Nagar, Amman Nagar, and Sharma Nagar.