These areas in Chennai will face power shutdown on June 17; check details here

CHENNAI: The power supply will be suspended in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm on Tuesday to perform various maintenance works. If the works are completed, supply will be resumed before 2 pm.

Pallavaram: Fathima Nagar, Muthusamy Nagar, Om sakthi Nagar, Kannammal Nagar.

Anakaputhur : J N Road, Kamarajar salai, Big street, shanmugamudhali st, Vijayalakshmi street, Vinoba nagar ,kulakkarai st, Mettu st, Anakaputhur market area, Thiruneermalai, Bajanai Koil Street, Mallima Veethi, Sivaraj Street, Oyiyaliamman Koil Street, Vaithiyakara street, Mettu street, Jagajeevan ram street, Service road, Gandhi street.

Chitlapakkam: Sithalapakkam- Bajanai Koil street, Meigai vinayagar Koil street, Navins Starwoods, Casagrand Elite, Sankarapuram, ADP Avenue, NSK Street, Pallikaranai- Krishna Nagar, Rajalakshmi Nagar, Vallal Pari Nagar, Jeeva Nagar, Kannabiran Koil Street, Thulukanathamman Koil Street, Medavakkam- Ambethkar Salai, Moovendar Salai, Sowmiya Nagar, (one part) Gajendiran Nagar, Veerapathiran Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Zigma School Area, Vinoboji Nagar , Maheswari Nagar , Thirumalai Nagar, Saraswathi Nagar . Manikandan Nagar, Damodharan Nagar, Airport Colony, Prasanth Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Ponniamman Koil Street, Ambal Nagar, Navaneetha Nagar, Theradi Street, East Mada Street, South Mada Street, Kulakkarai Street,VGN Mahalakshmi Nagar, Thiruneermalai Main Road, Vembuliamman Koil Street, Thiru.Vi.Ka. Nagar Main Road, Sarva Mangala Nagar, Hari Doss Puram Main Road, Chathra Pathi Sivaji Street

Rajbhavan: T.A.Kovil, Gandhi Salai, Kokilam street, Dhandapani street, Kabali street, Andal Avenue, Seva Nagar, Sony Nagar, Dhandeeswaram Colony, Lakshmipuram, VGP Avenue

Enjambakkam: 1st Avenue Vettuvankeni. Akkarai Village,Allikulam,Ambedkar Street,Anna Enclave, Betheal Nagar North & South, Bhakthi Vendantha Swamy Road, Bharathi Avenue, Brindavan Nagar, Cholamandal Artists Village, Cholamandal Devi Nagar, Classi Enclave, Copper Beach Road, Dr.Nanjundaro Salai, ECR Enjambakkam, Enjambakkam Kuppam, Enjambakkam to Vetuvakeenni Link Road, Gangaiamman Kovil Street, Gunal Garden, Hanuman Colony, Harichandra 1st to 4th Street, Kakkan Street, Kalaingar Karunanithi Salai, Karpaga Vinayagar Nagar, Kasthuribai Nagar, L.G.Avenue, Mariakkayarnagar, Nainar Kuppam, Uthandi, Neelankarai Kuppam, Olive Beach, Pallvan Nagar, Panaiyur Kuppam, Panaiyur, NRI Layout, VGP Layout, Pebble Beach, Periyar Street, Pothigai Street, Ponniyamman Kovil Street , PRESTIGE; MANTRI, Rajan Nagar 1st & 2nd Street ,Rajiv Avenue, Ramalinga Nagar, Royal Enclave, Sea Cliff, Sea Shell Avenue, Seashore Town, Selva Nagar, Shalimar Garden, Sheashadhri Avenue, Sparkling Sand Avenue, Spring Garden 1st & 2nd Street, T.V.S Avenue, Teachers Colony, Thiruvalluvar Salai, Thomas Avenue, V.O.C. Street, Vimala Garden, Zugu Beach.

KOVUR: Moogambigai Nagar, Kundrathur Main Road, Ram Nagar, Kumaran Nagar, Periyapanicheri, Thandalam Main Road, Babu Garden, Irandamkattalai, Chikkarayapuram, Kollacherry.

Mugappair: Srinivasa Nagar, Bakiathammal Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Olympic Colony, Akshaya Colony & Kamarajar Street.

Vanagaram: Vanagaram road, School welfare street, Vellalar street, 3rd main road, MTH Road, DP 67-94, 14 th street, Nakkeeran street, Nageshwara rao street, kalyani Eastae, Munusamy street, Sriram flat, Alac city flat, Kuppam, Aachi masala street, Sankar shelling, Natesan Nagar, Devi Karumariamman Nagar, Chinna and Periya colony, Prince apartment, PKM Road, Brindavan colony.