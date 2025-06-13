These areas in Chennai will face power shutdown on June 14, 15

CHENNAI: The power supply will be suspended in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm on Saturday to perform various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Kadapperi: RB Road, Velmurugan Street, Vinoboji Nagar, Maheswari Nagar, Thirumalai Nagar, Sarasawathi Nagar.

Power shutdown on Sunday

Ambattur SIDCO: EB Main Road, Menambedu Road, Yadhaval Street, North Phase Sector 3, Padavettuamman Nagar, Pillaiyar Koil Street, Kachinukuppam, Ambedkar Street, MGR Street, New Tiny Shed, North Phase Sector 3, TASS Estate 7th to 10th Street, SIDCO Estate 8th Street, 3rd Main Road, 1st Main Road, Labour Quarters ,12th Street, 5th to 11th South Phase Sector 3, 3rd Cross Street, SP 17 to 28.