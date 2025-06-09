These areas in Chennai will face power shutdown on June 11; check details here

CHENNAI: The power supply will be suspended in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm on Wednesday to perform various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Sothupermbedu: Chekkancheri, Nerukundram, Attapalayam, Pudhukuppam, part of Sothuperumbedu, Kanniyam Palaiyam, PasuvanPalaiyam, Gnayiru, Mafushkhanpet.

East Mogappair: Elango Nagar, Moorthy Nagar, Officers Colony, Pink Avenue, Sathiyavathi Nagar, Korattur KR Nagar, Devadass Street, Nandhanam Street, Janakiraman Colony, Nagammal Street, Kasturi Nagar 1st to 3rd Street, Thillai Nagar 17th to 24th Street and 35th to 47th Street, Central Avenue, Railway Station Road, Gandhi Street, Erikarai Street, North Avenue.