These areas in Chennai will face power shutdown on July 8

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Tuesday for carrying out various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm, if the works are completed

Adyar: Shastri Nagar 1st Seaward Road, 3rd Seaward Road, Balakrishna Road, Jayaram Nagar, Kuppam Beach Road, Raja Srinivasan Nagar Main Road, Rajagopalan Main Road, Teachers Colony 1st to 4th Street, Vembuliamman Koil Street, CGE Colony, Jayaram Street.

Selaiyur: Ramana Nagar, Madambakkam Main Road, Manickam Avenue, part of ALS Nagar, part of Padmavathy Nagar Part, part of Agaram Main Road, Vedachalam Nagar, SR Colony.

PT Rajan Salai: KK Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Vadapalani, PT Rajan Salai, Rani Anna Nagar, SSB Nagar, Venkatesapuram 14th and 15th Sector, Alagar Perumal Koil Street, Masthanali Garden, Ellaimuthamman Koil Street, Aruna Colony, Baby Colony, Vijaya Street, Ashok Nagar 77th to 92ndStreet, Kamarajar Salai, 1st to 4th, and 6th, 18th and 19th Avenue, Sarvamangala Colony, Anugraha Colony, Soundarapandian Salai, Kannappar Salai, Dr Natesan Salai, Pudur 1st to 9th Street, 11th to 14th Street, and 34th to 44th Street, Ottagapalayam 1st to 13th Street, West Sivan Koil Street, South Sivan Koil Street, 100 Feet Road, Arcot Road, Pillaiyar Koil Street, Desigar Street, Saidapet Road, Gopal Street, Sannathi Street, Karuneegar Street, Sivalingapuram, Boppilli Raja Salai, AP Patro Salai, Kalinga Colony, Panneer Selvam Salai, Bala Subramaniyam Salai, 240 LIG Colony, 6th to 9th Avenue, Moorthy Street, Rukmani Street.

Sholinganallur Division: Medavakkam Pushpa Nagar, Perumal Koil Arch, Appar Street, Pillaiyar Koil street, Ponniamman Koil Street, Bajanai Koil Street, Perumal Koil Street, Kullakarai Street, Dawood Nagar 1st to 3rd Street, Lakshmi Appadurai Street, Sai Ayusha Flats, Raga Amirtha Flats, Somu Nagar, Muruga Koil Arch, Mandaveli Street, Kattabomman Street, Pushpa Nagar Park, Devi Karuvizhi Nagar, Sabari Nagar ,Iyappa Nagar, Ram Chitra Flats, Suriya Nagar, Jaya Nagar, Chaitanya School, Post Office, Sathiya Sai Nagar, Perumbakkam Global Hospital , NPS School, Indira Priyatharshini Nagar, Gurudev Colony, Embassy Residency, Dhosi Apartment, Valli Nagar, Vengaivasal Main Road, Thalapathi Stalin Street , Punithavathi Colony 1st to 6th Street, Thiruvalluvar Street, Vembuliamman Koil Street, Viduthalai Nagar Part, West Anna Nagar, Chakravarthi Nagar, Maxworth Nagar, Manohar Nagar, Leo Industrial Estate.

Arumbakkam: 100 Feet Road, Jai Nagar 17th, 18th, 21st-23rd Street and Jai Nagar Main Road, Valluvar Salai, Amaravathi Nagar, SVP Nagar, Jaganathan Nagar 2nd Main Road, Perumal Koil Garden, Ramakrishna Street.

Tambaram Division: Chitlapakkam Area, ThiruViKa Nagar, Hari Doss Puram Main Road, Amman Koil Street, Agathiyar Street, Sarva Mangala Nagar, UV Swaminathan Street, Paman Samy Salai, Babu Street, Sudha Avenue, Kalaivanar Street, Kalyanasundaram Street, Saradambal Street, Jawahar Street and its surroundings, Ramakrishna Nagar, Ramakrishnapuram, Vaithiyalingam Salai, Sharma Nagar, Malavika Avenue, Nazeeb Avenue and its surroundings, Thirumalai Nagar, Bagyam Nagar, Sembakkam Manavalan Nagar, Senthil Avenue, Lakshmi Nagar, Navaneetham Nagar, VGP Pon Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar 8th Street, Jayendra Nagar 1st-13th Street.

Porur: Karambakkam Mahalakshmi Nagar, Budhar Colony, Kamala Nagar, Arcot Road, Rajeswari Nagar, Thiru Murugan Nagar, Devi Nagar, Iyyappanthangal Mount Poonamallee Salai, KK Nagar, Chandra Nagar, Sun Garden, Swamynathan Nagar, Jasmine Court, Sterling Sadhan Shelters, Kannigaapuram, AD Govindaraj Nagar, Audco Nagar, DRR Nagar.

Triplicane: Alangatha Street, Aarimuthu Street, Arumuga Chetty Street, BV Naickan Street, Big Street, Chengalvarayan Street, Car Street, Canal Street, Easwardoss Lala Street, Firewood Bank Shell Street, Ganapathy Street, Marine Kamarajar Salai, Karpaga Kanniannan Koil 1st to 5th Street, Nalla Thambi Street, Nagoji Street, RH Lala Street, New Tank Square Street, Singaperumal Koil Street, Sunkuwar Street, Triplicane High Road, Thoppu Venkatachalam Street, Thanikachalam Street, Sivaraman Street, VR Pillai Street.

ICE House: Nadukuppam 1st to 6th Street, Dr Natesan Road, New Street, Ram Nagar 1st to 8th Street, Kandappa Street, Muthappa Street, Erusapa Street, Elephant Tank 1st to 6th Street, Gajapathy Lala 1st to 3rd Street, Hanumanthpuram, Suresh Makkan Street, Thondai Khan Makkan Street, E Depot Street, Kutharth Ali Makkan Street.

Mylapore: Partial areas of Mylapore and RK Salai.