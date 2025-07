These areas in Chennai will face power shutdown on July 7; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Monday to carry out various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Arumbakkam: Jai Nagar 4th to 7th Street, Pragatheeswarar Nagar, Durai Pillai Street, Indira Gandhi Street, Kavitha Street, Nehru Street, Nehru Nagar, Veena Garden, BV Nagar, New Street.

Tambaram: Madambakkam, Sudarshan Nagar, Ambiga Nagar, Gnanandha Nagar, Ganapathy Nagar, Jain Sudarshan, Dehnugambal Nagar, Ragavendira Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Ansa Garden.