These areas in Chennai will face power shutdown on July 3; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Thursday for carrying out various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Iyyappanthangal: Mettu Street, EVP Park, Dhanalakshmi Nagar, Subbaiah Nagar, Balaji Avenue, Padmavathi Nagar, Subramani Nagar ,VGN Nagar, Karumari Amman Nagar.

Adyar: 4th Main Road Gandhi Nagar, 4th Cross Street Gandhi Nagar, 2nd to 3rd Canal Cross Street Gandhi Nagar.

Kottivakkam: New Beach Road, New Beach Road Extension, Citrus Hotel, Thiruvalluvar Nagar 2nd, 7th Main Road, 36th Cross Street, 58th - 59th cross street, Kurunji, Mullai, Marutham, Neithal and Thamarai Housing Board apartments, Baywatch Boulevard ,Water land Drive.

Besant Nagar: 2nd to 3rd Main Road Besant Nagar, 16th to 25Th Cross Street , CPWD quarters (New), 6th Avenue Besant Nagar, Odaikuppam Part, Thidir Nagar 7th Avenue part.

Sholinganallur: Perumbakkam TNUHDB Tenements old Block A to AK, Light House Tenements.

Pallavaram: Balamurugan Nagar , Ambal Nagar, Thenmozhi Nagar, Boopathy Nagar, Soundarajan Nagar, Kumaran Nagar, Thiruvaluvar Nagar, Kilkatalai Bus Stand ,English Electric Nagar, 200 Feet Radial Road, Rose Nagar ,MK Nagar, Ganapati Nagar, Echangadu Signal.

Mangadu: Kundrathur Main Road, Velleeswarar Koil Street, SS Koil Street, School Street, MGR Nagar, Velleeswarar Nagar, East Kamatchi Nagar, Narivana Salai, Ramakrishna Ambal Nagar, Addison Nagar,

Balaji Avenue, Ambal Nagar, Pandiyan Nagar.

Somangalam: Somanglam, Melathur, DC Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Poonthandalam, Puthupedu Medu, Puthupedu Pallam, Naduveerapattu Gandhi Nagar, Naduveerapattu Ramji Nagar, Tambaram Main

Road, Nallur, Tirupati Nagar.

Alandur: One part of MKN Road, Madurai Street, Maduvankarai 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 5th Street, Ramasamy Bandal Street, Jall Naicker Street, Dharmaraja Koil Street, Appavu Mudali Street, Natham Subear Street,

Gurubak Street, Azharkana Street, Lashkar Street, Muthamji Street, Gaji Sahib Street, Ibrahim Street.

Adambakkam: Sengazhi Amman Street, Srinivasan Street, Bharathiyar Street, Selvaganapathy Street, Dhrowpathy Amman Koil Street, Medavakkam Main Road, Parthiban Street, Rajalakshmi Street, Sababathy Street, Tiruvalluvar Street, Kambar Street, Manimegalai Street, Gajalakshmi Street, Thomas Nagar, Usha Nagar 1st, 2nd & 3rd Street, Vembuli Amman Koil Street, Sathyanarayanan Street, Gopinathan Street.

Sholinganallur: Sekaran Mall, Kailash Nagar, Sri Perumal Nagar, Antony Nagar, Bajanai Koil Street, Perumpakkam, Nookampalayam Road, Mylai Balaji Nagar Par I, II, III and IV, Thandhai Periyar Nagar, Velacheri Main Road, Kaiveli to Kamatchi Hospital, Green Court, Anna Salai Main Road, Jeganathapuram, Rice Mill Main Road, Jayachandiran Nagar, Athipathi Thottam, Asan College Road, Nethaji Nagar, Pillayar Koil Street, Devi Karumariamman Street.

KK Nagar: Kannikapuram 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Street, Vijayaragavapuram 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th Street & Cross Street, Meeran Sahib Street, part of Rajamannar Salai, Sathya Gardens, Sastra College, AVM Asta, AVM

Studio, Capella part of Arcot Road, Kumaran Colony Main Road, Saligramam, part of 80 Feet Road, Rani Anna Nagar, part of PT Rajan Salai, 14th and 15th Sector KK Nagar (94th to 104th Street), SSB Nagar, SV Lingam Salai, Alagarperumal Koil Street, Vijaya Street, Ottagapalayam.

Ambattur Ponniamman Nagar: Galaxy Road, Periyar Street, Sivaptham Street.