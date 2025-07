These areas in Chennai will face power shutdown on July 25; check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Friday for carrying out various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Egmore: Part of Sydenhams Road, Deppo Street, P.T.Mudhali Street, Part of Sami Pillai Street, A.P.Road, Hunters Lane, General Collins Road, Madex Street, V.V.Koil Street, Kuravan Kulam, Subbaha Naidu Street, Nehru Outdoor and Indoor Stadium, Apparao Garden, Periya Thambi Street, Andiyappan Street, Anandha Krishnan Street, P.K.Mudhali Street, Choolai Area, K.P.Park Area, Perambur Barrax Road, Rotler Street, Kalathiyappa Street, Virchurmuthaiyah Street, Daly Street, Manickam Street, Part of Rengaiah Street, Part of Astabujam Road, Part of Raghava Street.

Sholinganallur Division: Sithalapakkam, Varadhaaraja Perumal Koil Street, ADP Avenue, Vengaivasal Main Road, BSCPL , TNHB Colony, Venbha Avenue, Kannikoil Street, M.G.R.Nagar, Pazil Avenue, Nookampalayam Road, Vivekanandha Nagar, Jeya Nagar, Valluvar Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Arasankalani Main Road, Karanai Main Road, Sankarapuram, Nagalakshmi Nagar, Ottiyambakkam Village, Nookampalayam Road, Mallees Apartment, KG Flats, RC Apartment, Nesamani Nagar, Kailaesh Nagar, Varathapuram, Chettinadu Villas, Sowmiya Nagar.

Alamathy: Kilkondaiyur, Arakkampakkam Village, Karlapakkam Village, Thamaraipakkam Village, Kathavur Village, Velachery Village, Pondeswaram Village, Karanai Village, Pudhukuppam Village, Vaniyan chathiram, Ayilacherry Village, Guruvoyil Village, Poochiyathipedu, Koduvalli Village, Redhills Road, Palpannai Road, Vel Tech Road, Kollumedu Road.

Tambaram: Madambakkam Main Road, Rajambal Nagar, North Mada Street, West Mada Street, Maruti Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Chandra Bose Nagar, Mullai Nagar, Chandraprabhu Nagar, Periyapalayamman Koil Street.