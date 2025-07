These areas in Chennai will face power shutdown on July 23; check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Wednesday for carrying out various maintenance works.

Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Taramani: V.H.S. Hospital, Sardar Patel Road, Taramani, Sriram Nagar 1 to 4 streets, Pallipet, Sriram Nagar main road and colony, Pallipat main road, Bajanaikoil street, Yogi garden, New Street, Kandasamy street and surrounding areas.

Siruseri: Siruseri Sipcot Navalur, Thazhampur area, Siruseri and Karanai village, Egattur, OMR Navalur, Padupakkam, Ezhilmuga nagar, Jawahar Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Olympia, Santhiya Garden and all surrounding areas.