These areas in Chennai will face power shutdown on July 21; check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Monday for carrying out various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Kilpauk: Part of Poonamallee High Road, Shastri Nagar, Pulla Reddy Puram, Ozankulam, New Boopathy Nagar, Flowers Road, Thambusamy Street, Gengu Reddy Road.

Ambattur: KK Road, Venkatapuram School Road, Vijayalakshmipuram, Old MTH Road.