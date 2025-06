These areas in Chennai will face power shutdown on July 2; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Wednesday for carrying out various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Besant Nagar: Sasthiri Nagar, Kamarajar Salai, Valmiki Street, part of Kalakshetra Road, Lakshmipuram, Sri Ram Nagar, Kumaraguru 1 to 4th Street.

Alandur: MKN Road, DVAC Police Quarters, Kuppuswamy Colony, Pudupet Street, Ekambara Dabedhar Street, Railway Station Road, Azhagiri Street, Vedagiri Street, Mandi Street, Jinna Street, Muthamji Street, Gaji Sahib Street, Ibrahim Street, Azharkana Street, Lashkar Street.

Pallavaram: Kadapperi Annai Indira Nagar, New Colony 12th to 14th Main Road, 6th Cross Street, Umayalpuram, Sarathy Street, Post Office, Old Trunk Road, Pallavaram bus stand, Janatha Theatre, Srinivasa Perumal Kovil Street, Ranganathan Street, Old Sandhai Road, Church Road, Police Quarters, RP Road Theresa School, Pillaiyar Kovil Street , IG Road, Kannabiran Street, Union Carbide Colony, Kovalan Street, Ponniamman Koil Street, Tiruvenkadammudaiyan, Natesan Salai, Crush Street, Pallavaram east part areas.

Sholinganallur: Madambakkam Kannadasan Street, Karunanithi Street 1-7, Visalakshi Nagar, John Street, Thomas Street, Vignarajapuram 6th Street, Gopalapuram Nagar, Vignarajapuram Mohi Florence, Guru Ganesh Nagar, Parthasarathi Nagar, Kovilambakkam Ponniamman Koil Street, Pillaiyar Koil Street, Gandhi Nagar, Sathya Nagar, Kolathur.

Ambattur: Adayalampet, KG Apartments, Transenergy