These areas in Chennai will face power shutdown on July 17; check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Thursday for carrying out various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Perungudi: Arignar Anna 2nd-4th Street, Saraswathi Nagar south and north, Pandian Salai Main Road, Senganiamman Koil Street, Kumaraguru Avenue 1st-11th Street, Dr Ambedkar Street, Kakkan Street, Thanthai Periyar Street, Muthumariamman Koil Street, Ellaiamman Koil Street, Ruby Complex, Sivankoil Street, East Coast Road, Vasan Eye Care Hospital, Vasantha Bhavan Hotels.

Sholinganallur: Rajesh Nagar, Adhipureeswarar Street, Ashtalakshmi Nagar, Kovalan Nagar, Velachery Main Road, Periyar Nagar, Kavimani Street, Omshakthi Nagar.

Nanganallur: Bhagat Singh Street, Muthu Mohamed Street, Puzhuthivakkam Corporation Office and Main Road, Rajeshwari Nagar, Ullagaram, Sengalvarayan Street, Thangavel Street, Union Carbide Colony, Velayutham Street.

Kundrathur: Kundrathur Main Road, M.S.Nagar, Senthil Nagar, Bhell Nagar, Sri Jayandra Saraswathi Nagar, Amman Nagar, Shanmuga Nagar, Jayalakshmi Nagar, Aarthi Industrial Estate, Ponniamman Koil Street, Sathyanarayanapuram, part of Vigneshwara Nagar, RE Nagar 6th and 7th Street.

Selaiyur: Ambedkar Nagar, Agaram Main Road, Jegajeevan Ram Nagar, Airman Enclave, part of Indra Nagar, IAF Road, Lakshmi Avenue and Extension, Rajkumar Avenue, Sakthi Avenue, Srinivasa Nagar, Madha Nagar, Sumeru City, Sundaram Smart City, KVN Nagar, Rickey Garden, Maruthi Avenue, Mahadevan Nagar, Harini Aishwarayam, New Balaji Nagar and Extension, Mullai Street, Avvai Street, Madha Koil Street.

Alandur: MKN Road, Asherkhana, Alandur Main Road, Railway Station Road, Market Lane, GST Road, Easwaran Koil Street,Madurai Street, Karuneegar Street, Erikarai, Adambakkam, Shanthinikathan Apartments, Mahalakshmi Apartments, Grove Apartments, Masthan Gori Apartments, Thiruvalluvar Main Road, Velachery Road, Ponniamman Koil Street, Muthayal Reddy Street, Kuppusamy Colony, Officer Colony, Kakkan Nagar, NGO Colony, SBI Colony, Mannadiamman, Pazhandiamman Koil Street, Race Course Area, Ambedkar Nagar, Maduvankarai.